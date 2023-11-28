Is Danielle Olivera Dating Joe Bradley? 'Winter House' Fans Need to Know
Danielle Olivera from 'Summer House' and 'Winter House' has been hooking up with Alex Propson. Is she dating Joe Bradley? Details inside.
The Gist:
- Danielle Olivera is rumored to be dating Joe Bradley from Southern Hospitality.
- She went on WWHL to address the rumors.
- Danielle has been hooking up with Alex Propson on Winter House.
Danielle Olivera, who we know from Summer House, has come into Season 3 of Winter House, very single and very ready to mingle. After all, the season started filming only weeks after her break up with longtime boyfriend Robert Sieber. And as the saying goes, the best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.
Now, there have been rumors going around since BravoCon that Danielle may be seeing someone else. Thats right! BravoCon happened in early November 2023 and rumor has it that our bestie Danielle has been dating Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley.
Are the rumors true? Here's what we know!
Are Danielle From ‘Winter House’ and Joe Bradley dating?
Danielle was actually on Watch What Happens Live and Andy Cohen himself asked about the rumors. Apparently, Danielle and Joe first met in Las Vegas at BravoCon 2023 and "had some fun."
Andy said that he had heard some rumors from BravoCon, adding, "I heard something about you, Danielle, and I think it was reaffirmed tonight because Jokin’ Joe Bradley is here in the crowd. Right here."
Andy continued point-blank asking, "Danielle, have you and Jokin’ Joe Bradley been hanging out?” to which Danielle replied, "“We had some fun in Vegas.” Andy was very excited for these two exclaiming, "I love it! These are two people that I love and root for. And so, I’m excited.”
Later in the episode, Danielle and Joe had a cheeky back-and-forth after Andy asked how BravoCon was. Danielle replied, "I did have a great BravoCon," and then gestured to Joe adding, "Yes, I do have a new friend." Andy turned the question to Joe and the latter said that it was the "best weekend of my life. I can't even begin to explain." Daniele was quick to add, "And let's not," leaving the viewer to wonder what types of activities these two got into.
But wait — we thought Danielle was hooking up with her Winter House co-star Alex Propson? Which, she is. But you have to remember that Winter House was filmed in March 2023 — eight months ago.
So while we don't know how Danielle and Alex end, although we assume not great because Danielle has already been mad at Alex multiple times since their hot tub make-out session, plenty of time has passed for Joe to take his place.
Make sure to catch new episodes of Winter House on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST.