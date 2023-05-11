Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: Lionsgate Katniss' Ultimate Act of Rebellion Is Killing [SPOILER] in 'Mockingjay' Katniss had the chance to execute President Snow in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2', so why did she kill Coin instead? Find out here. By Allison DeGrushe May 11 2023, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. After winning the titular games, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) was public enemy No. 1 in President Snow's (Donald Sutherland) eyes. He saw the teen as a threat — not only did she challenge the rules of the Hunger Games, but she later became the face of the rebellion against the Capitol.

Article continues below advertisement

In the third and final act of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2, the Girl on Fire is given the chance to execute Snow herself. However, at the execution, Katniss shocked the world by aiming the arrow at the interim President of Panem, Alma Coin (Julianne Moore), instead. Wait, why did Katniss kill Coin?! Keep reading to find out.

Source: Lionsgate

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Katniss kill Coin in 'The Hunger Games'?

Let's get straight to the point — Katniss killed Coin because she was just as ruthless as Snow. After the Mockingjay and Gale (Liam Hemsworth) led a group of rebels to Snow's mansion, a hovercraft arrived and dropped bombs into the crowd of children. When a group of medics, including Katniss' younger sister, Prim (Willow Shields), came to help, they were all killed by a second bombing, which Gale knew about.

Katniss then visited an imprisoned Snow, who said he didn't order the brutal attack; Coin did. He explained that Coin orchestrated the bombings and sent them in a hovercraft decorated with the Capitol seal to turn Snow's supporters against him. Katniss didn't believe him, but Snow reminded her of their promise to never lie to each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Toward the end of the film, Coin summoned the surviving Hunger Games victors to discuss the future of Panem. She declared herself as the interim President of Panem and suggested that to end the violence of the rebellion, they hold a symbolic Hunger Games using the children of Capitol leaders as revenge. Although some of the tributes are against it, others — including Katniss — support the idea. She claimed she wanted to avenge Prim, but her vote also allowed her to gain Coin's trust.

Article continues below advertisement

At the public execution, Katniss approached Snow with her bow in hand. Overlooking them was President Coin, who delivered a speech to the crowd before the small-town girl from District 12 raised her bow. She aimed it at Snow, but in the end, she shot Coin with her arrow. Coin fell from her podium and Snow began to laugh, which caused a riot of citizens to band together and kill the sadistic old man.