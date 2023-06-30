From hosting the iconic Giggly Squad podcast to testing random men on the street about their knowledge of feminine hygiene products, multi-hyphenate comedian Hannah Berner is always up to something. Though she made waves on the small screen during her Summer House stay, Hannah's hilarious brand of stand-up comedy has made her one of the most popular girls in the digital sphere, kicking it with the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and and Kesha. Distractify chatted with Hannah to learn more about her go-to karaoke song, her celebrity crush, and more.

What’s your favorite TV show?

HB: Any disturbing documentary.

Name your go-to karaoke song.

HB: It used to be "Remix to Ignition," but now it's "That Don't Impress Me Much" by Shania Twain or "My Band" by D12, depending on my mood.

Tell us about the best meal you ever had.

HB: This is hard because I love all food, and eating is my favorite hobby. I have to go with my Nana's eggplant parmigiana because it's made with love and a lot of olive oil.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

HB: I don't have any tattoos, but I would probably get something small inside my finger that has no meaning, or my lips on my butt. My best friend came home from a drunk night with a tattoo of her own lips on her butt and I thought it was genius.

What’s your most-used emoji?

HB: It's definitely the cry face emoji, like the full sobbing one (😭), because I feel like it's "HAHAHA," where the tears one (😂) is just "Haha" — that makes sense, right?

Who’s your celebrity crush?

HB: Channing Tatum, Justin Trudeau, and Mark Cuban.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

HB: Currently obsessed with stand-up comedian Ashley Gavin, who just dropped a YouTube special that is soooo good and inspiring! She helped me when I was first starting stand-up, and I love kind people who happen to be hilarious like her.

Describe your dream collaboration.

HB: I would love to share the stage or screen in some capacity with Amy Schumer. Watching Train Wreck made me want to be a comedian.

@hannah_berner I got to meet the hilarious Jlaw!!! She has a new comedy called #NoHardFeelings in theaters June 23. Go see it if you want to pee ur pants #SonyPicsPartner @Sony Pictures ♬ original sound - Hannah Berner

If you couldn’t be a comedian and content creator, what would your dream job be?

HB: I would love to work at an animal shelter and take care of animals all day. I also wanted to be a professional tennis player.

What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?

HB: Once a 16-year-old Gen Z girlie recognized me, and that made me feel really cool.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

HB: My cat, Aquaphor, and a video camera.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?