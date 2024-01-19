Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality 'Southern Hospitality': Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp's Relationship Is Far from Over Despite rumors of infidelity, 'Southern Hospitality' stars Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp are still together and proving that love conquers all. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 19 2024, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

With two seasons under its belt, the Southern Charm spinoff series, Southern Hospitality, has blossomed into its own vibrant entity. Under the watchful eye of reality star Leva Bonaparte, the dedicated employees at Republic Garden & Lounge on King Street in Charleston know how to balance hard work with some serious play.

Now, let's dive into the employee spotlight, where two dynamic individuals, VIP server Emmy Sharrett and bartender Will Kulp, are taking center stage in the Season 2 drama. As newcomer Oisin O'Neill kicks off the season by accusing Will of cheating on Emmy, the question arises: Are these rumors grounded in reality, or are they just a wild twist? And the burning question remains — are Emmy and Will still together? Stay tuned as we unravel the current status of this fan-favorite power couple.

So, are 'Southern Hospitality' stars Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp still together?

Contrary to the rumor mill, Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp seem to be going strong. A quick scroll through social media reveals that the two are still each other's biggest fans! In fact, they posted an adorable photo together on Jan. 11, 2024, captioned "Drunk in love." If that's not a rock-solid sign they're still going strong, what on Earth is?!

Will Kulp vehemently denied cheating on Emmy Sharrett.

Now, you might think that whispers of infidelity would rattle the foundation of a loving relationship, but not for Emmy and Will. When the new VIP server accuses Will of kissing a girl at Joe Bradley's place after they allegedly went to the bathroom together, these two keep their cool without even batting an eye.

"I don't believe it for a second," Emmy says during the Jan. 4, 2024, episode of Southern Hospitality, dismissing Mia's friend's allegations about Will's smooching escapade. "How s--tty do you think Will is? I don't believe it." "It's bullsh-t, Will adds. "First of all, everyone was f--ked up in that apartment. I was consoling this girl. We were both crying. I'm sure that if you looked at it from a certain angle, you might be like, 'They kissed.' But I didn't kiss this girl."

Will expresses frustration, "This rumor has gone out of control. … It really feels like I'm getting attacked by all these people that I didn't really expect this kind of behavior from."

Emmy wraps it up by urging Mia to have her and Will's backs instead of stirring the pot. "I just need to be supported," she asserts. "I am so serious. I feel like there is no empathy for the situation. It is just, like, you're still skeptical."

In January 2024, Emmy and Will sat down with Decider and addressed the cheating rumors. When asked if navigating through this drama made them a stronger couple, Emmy shared, "Because our relationship was already so strong, the rumors that may have seemed like a big issue really felt like nothing."

She explained to the outlet, "Will and I knew the truth. We knew what happened. The biggest stressor was convincing others of the truth."