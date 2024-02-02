Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality 'Southern Hospitality' Star Maddi Reese Opens up About "Complicated" Relationship With Trevor Stokes Following numerous cheating scandals, it appears 'Southern Hospitality' stars Maddi Reese and Trevor Stokes are no longer in a relationship. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 2 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Gather 'round, Southern Hospitality fans: The curtains are closing on another dramatic season, leaving us all dying to peek into the lives of our favorite Bravolebrities, especially Maddi Reese. If you recall, Season 2 kicks off with Maddi and Trevor Stokes moving in together — but unfortunately, things have taken an unexpected twist.

Despite being head over heels and all googly-eyed for each other, their love bubble bursts when yet another cheating scandal rocks their relationship. Now, the burning question on everyone's lips: Are Trevor and Maddi still together, or has Maddi finally given that two-timin' fella the boot? Keep scrolling to find out!

So, are Trevor and Maddi from 'Southern Hospitality' together now?

At first, Maddi's floating on cloud nine, but her happiness takes a massive hit when her co-worker tells her that Trevor allegedly cheated on her with one of his clients. Well, that revelation sends Maddi spinning, and she wastes no time grilling her beau about these jaw-dropping allegations.

"I f--king pictured getting married to you and having kids with you. I thought you f--king changed," Maddi emotionally yells at Trevor in the Dec. 14, 2023, episode of Southern Hospitality.

Despite her heart taking a beating, Maddi lays it all bare in a December 2023 chat with People. During the interview, the VIP manager spilled the beans on whether she regrets reigniting the flame with Trevor and provided an update on their current status.

In an unexpected twist, Maddi told the outlet she was "happy" to reignite her romance with Trevor: "I'm someone who definitely feels my feelings, but I was willing to put everything out there and give this a chance because I cared about [Trevor] and the relationship," she explained to People.

As for the burning question of whether Maddi and Trevor are still together, the reality star admitted things are "super complicated" with him. Nevertheless, the lines are blurred when it comes to cutting him out completely: "You'll see me navigating that on the show," Maddi added.

Trevor is going to make a fool of Maddi. He’s a GRADE A CHEATER. #SouthernHospitality pic.twitter.com/ynoZQXXuYO — Anna Sanchez (@nannasbananas) January 27, 2024

It's worth noting that the article refers to Trevor as Maddi's ex, suggesting they've called it quits. Plus, Maddi doesn't follow Trevor on social media, though he still follows her. They do bump into each other occasionally, but Maddi said it's definitely "not by choice."

Maddi said the rough patches have actually helped her grow as a person.

Despite the gut-wrenching pain of being cheated on, Maddi is flipping the script on her bad luck and turning it into a catalyst for growth. Speaking to People, the TV personality revealed that amidst the chaos, she's undergoing a journey of self-discovery and becoming a better person.