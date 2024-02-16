'Southern Hospitality': Get a Sneak Peek at the Fabulous Fashion of the Season 2 Reunion
Feast your eyes on the fabulous fashion moments at the Season 2 reunion of 'Southern Hospitality' because these looks are absolutely unforgettable!
After a wild second season full of cheating rumors, a bizarre love triangle, and the dismissal of two staff members, the door has closed on Southern Hospitality. However, before bidding farewell indefinitely, the cast is reuniting to discuss both on-screen and off-screen drama in a special reunion episode!
But before the drama goes down, Bravo's giving us a sneak peek at the cast's Season 2 reunion looks. From glittering gowns to dapper suits, these Southern belles and beaus are bringing their fashion A-game. Well, what are you waiting for?! Keep scrolling to check out their fierce outfits and crown your style king or queen!
Mia Alario
Mia struts into the Season 2 reunion of Southern Hospitality like a burst of sunshine in a daring Camila Coelho yellow mini-dress and chic light brown high heels. She's turning heads and stealing the spotlight!
Leva Bonaparte
Leva Bonaparte channels her inner "mob wife" with a fierce twist. She sashays into the reunion in a mesmerizing turquoise Versace bustier latex midi-dress, paired flawlessly with dazzling gold heels and jaw-dropping statement pieces from Nicole Rose jewelry.
Joe Bradley
Joe Bradley steps onto the scene of the highly-anticipated Southern Hospitality reunion, oozing charm in a Ken-inspired soft pink suit from Suit Supply, completed with dapper loafers to match his suave style.
Bradley Carter
Then there's Bradley Carter, making a grand entrance that screams "fashion-forward" from every angle! The fitness trainer commands attention in his sleek all-black ensemble with fiery red accents, topped off with trendy sneakers featuring spikes across the toe.
TJ Dinch
TJ opts for a sleek and timeless look, inspired by a "double-breasted suit, tailored to a more up-to-date fit." He keeps it classy yet contemporary in a simple gray suit from Suit Supply, sporting a basic white shirt underneath and some crisp white sneakers to complete the outfit.
Will Kulp
Will rolls up to the reunion looking dapper as ever in a sharp navy corduroy suit by Todd Snyder, paired with a clean white Eton dress shirt and fresh all-white Adidas kicks. Wow — talk about style savvy.
Grace Lilly
Grace struts into the reunion like a princess, sporting a pink ruffled mesh midi-dress that's as flirty as it is fierce. She exudes confidence, rocking a pair of statement strappy heels like they're straight off the runway!
Oisin O'Neill
Season 2 newcomer Oisin O'Neill rocks the scene in a white suit from Suit Supply paired with sleek black boots, ready to steal the show. When asked about his style inspiration, Oisin spills the beans to The Daily Dish, disclosing that he's channeling the wildly popular Migos song "Walk It Talk It."
Lucía Peña
Lucía absolutely nails the "golden goddess" vibe, effortlessly rocking Jluxlabel's one-shoulder yellow Anastacia drape maxi dress. But she doesn't stop there — the former VIP server takes it to a new level by pairing the gown with some seriously glamorous ZzHeels double bowknots crystal slingback heels, adding that extra sparkle to her step.
And let's not forget the dazzling accessories from Nicole Rose jewelry, completing her divine look with just the right amount of shimmer and shine.
Maddi Reese
When it's time to steal the spotlight, Maddi Reese doesn't just make an entrance — she owns it like a boss! For the reunion, this DJ and VIP manager models a royal blue sequin midi-dress that shines brighter than a disco ball, paired perfectly with shimmering silver slip-on heels.
Emmy Sharrett
Emmy Sharrett graces the reunion stage in an off-the-shoulder maxi dress straight from Revolve's fashion vaults. With its tantalizing twisted cut-out bodice and bedazzled crepe fabric, the fan-favorite VIP server's outfit is a show-stopping masterpiece. She also struts her stuff in Stuart Weitzman heels and flaunts some bling from Nicole Rose jewelry.
Catch the Season 2 reunion of Southern Hospitality on Thursday, February 22, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.