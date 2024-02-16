Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Southern Hospitality 'Southern Hospitality': Get a Sneak Peek at the Fabulous Fashion of the Season 2 Reunion Feast your eyes on the fabulous fashion moments at the Season 2 reunion of 'Southern Hospitality' because these looks are absolutely unforgettable! By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 16 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

After a wild second season full of cheating rumors, a bizarre love triangle, and the dismissal of two staff members, the door has closed on Southern Hospitality. However, before bidding farewell indefinitely, the cast is reuniting to discuss both on-screen and off-screen drama in a special reunion episode!

Article continues below advertisement

But before the drama goes down, Bravo's giving us a sneak peek at the cast's Season 2 reunion looks. From glittering gowns to dapper suits, these Southern belles and beaus are bringing their fashion A-game. Well, what are you waiting for?! Keep scrolling to check out their fierce outfits and crown your style king or queen!

Mia Alario

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Mia struts into the Season 2 reunion of Southern Hospitality like a burst of sunshine in a daring Camila Coelho yellow mini-dress and chic light brown high heels. She's turning heads and stealing the spotlight!

Article continues below advertisement

Leva Bonaparte

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Leva Bonaparte channels her inner "mob wife" with a fierce twist. She sashays into the reunion in a mesmerizing turquoise Versace bustier latex midi-dress, paired flawlessly with dazzling gold heels and jaw-dropping statement pieces from Nicole Rose jewelry.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Bradley

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Joe Bradley steps onto the scene of the highly-anticipated Southern Hospitality reunion, oozing charm in a Ken-inspired soft pink suit from Suit Supply, completed with dapper loafers to match his suave style.

Article continues below advertisement

Bradley Carter

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Then there's Bradley Carter, making a grand entrance that screams "fashion-forward" from every angle! The fitness trainer commands attention in his sleek all-black ensemble with fiery red accents, topped off with trendy sneakers featuring spikes across the toe.

Article continues below advertisement

TJ Dinch

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

TJ opts for a sleek and timeless look, inspired by a "double-breasted suit, tailored to a more up-to-date fit." He keeps it classy yet contemporary in a simple gray suit from Suit Supply, sporting a basic white shirt underneath and some crisp white sneakers to complete the outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kulp

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Will rolls up to the reunion looking dapper as ever in a sharp navy corduroy suit by Todd Snyder, paired with a clean white Eton dress shirt and fresh all-white Adidas kicks. Wow — talk about style savvy.

Article continues below advertisement

Grace Lilly

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Grace struts into the reunion like a princess, sporting a pink ruffled mesh midi-dress that's as flirty as it is fierce. She exudes confidence, rocking a pair of statement strappy heels like they're straight off the runway!

Article continues below advertisement

Oisin O'Neill

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Season 2 newcomer Oisin O'Neill rocks the scene in a white suit from Suit Supply paired with sleek black boots, ready to steal the show. When asked about his style inspiration, Oisin spills the beans to The Daily Dish, disclosing that he's channeling the wildly popular Migos song "Walk It Talk It."

Article continues below advertisement

Lucía Peña

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lucía absolutely nails the "golden goddess" vibe, effortlessly rocking Jluxlabel's one-shoulder yellow Anastacia drape maxi dress. But she doesn't stop there — the former VIP server takes it to a new level by pairing the gown with some seriously glamorous ZzHeels double bowknots crystal slingback heels, adding that extra sparkle to her step. And let's not forget the dazzling accessories from Nicole Rose jewelry, completing her divine look with just the right amount of shimmer and shine.

Article continues below advertisement

Maddi Reese

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

When it's time to steal the spotlight, Maddi Reese doesn't just make an entrance — she owns it like a boss! For the reunion, this DJ and VIP manager models a royal blue sequin midi-dress that shines brighter than a disco ball, paired perfectly with shimmering silver slip-on heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Emmy Sharrett

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo