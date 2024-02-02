'Southern Hospitality' Season 2 Newcomer Oisin O'Neill Sure Knows How to Stir the Pot

Bravo's Southern Hospitality, a spinoff of Southern Charm, follows the glamorous restaurateur Leva Bonaparte who runs a nightclub called Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, S.C. In Season 2, Oisin O'Neill is introduced to the cast, who had just gotten hired as a VIP Server at Republic. So, what's the deal with Oisin? He's been stirring the pot ever since he touched down in Charleston. Keep scrolling for everything we know about him.

Who is Oisin O'Neill on 'Southern Hospitality'?

Oisin hails from Wicklow, Ireland, but recently moved to Charleston. He's also previously lived in Tulum, Mexico, where he befriended Southern Hospitality stars Maddi Reese and Grace Lilly. In fact, it was Maddi who helped Oisin land his new gig at Republic.

Per Oisin's Bravo bio, he used to be a professional rugby player, but left it all behind to chase his dreams of an “international career in nightlife.” But besides that, Oisin serves as a "Marketing master" for NKD Marketing, per his Instagram bio, and has an OnlyFans account, which he sometimes plugs on the show.

Oisin inappropriately touched Emmy Sharett causing tensions.

From the beginning of Season 2, it's clear that Oisin is a major flirt and is actively trying to stir up trouble at work. One of his first offenses involves inappropriately touching co-star Emmy Sharrett off-camera, who has been dating fellow co-star Will Kulp since Season 1. In fact, Emmy confronts him in Episode 3, claiming that he slapped her butt after work.

Oisin responded to Emmy's accusation, saying "Look, I’m sorry if I did do that, which I don’t deny that I did because I have this friendly personality. You know me. I’m larger than life,” he said. Understandably, Will was not pleased by Oisin's statement and the two men began cursing each other out until Oisin walked out.

But while Oisin thinks he's pretty slick, fans do not appear to be responding well to him. "Everything about Oisin is gross he’s awful to women and thinks he’s way hotter than he actually is, so cringey," wrote one user on X.

