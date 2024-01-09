Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Has Declared the Mob Wife Aesthetic is in for 2024 TikTokers are calling for the mob wife aesthetic to step into the spotlight this year, and it's time to pull your favorite big coat and sunnies out. By Sara Belcher Jan. 9 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Sofia Vergara plays famed mob wife Griselda in the upcoming Netflix series 'Griselda'

It's a new year, which means the trends are changing once again. Though TikTok has popularized aesthetics like the clean girl and Y2K, creators have recently declared a new look they're hoping to see more of online: the mob wife aesthetic.

Inspired by women like Griselda Blanco, Victoria Gotti, and others, this new aesthetic shoves aside the previous year's trends with a martini glass in one hand and red lipstick in the other. If you're still confused as to what the mob wife aesthetic is, TikTok breaks it down for us.

What is the mob wife aesthetic? TikTok explains it perfectly.

The "mob wife" look is just beginning to go viral on TikTok, with a couple of creators urging others to get in on the trend. This isn't the first time the platform has been used as a way to signal trend shifts, but this is a big change from the neutral-toned clean vibes of some of the app's previous trends.

In a TikTok from Avery (@averybrynn1), she explains this oncoming trend clearly. Beige is out, and fur coats with chunky jewelry are in. "Mob wives would drink their Starbucks out of a martini glass," she said in her now-viral video. "Gone are the days of the glass skin — we're going messy eyeshadow ladies. Fur coat. Red lipstick." Notable icons like Carmela Soprano are sources of inspiration for the look. But it's not just about the mob wife aesthetic — it's also about the mob wife attitude.

"Would a mob wife text him first? Would a mob wife check her Insta story 25 times to see what it looks like from someone else's point of view? I don't think so," she continued. "A mob wife understands boundaries. She has a PhD in where the bar is set... I would argue that a mob wife would be what one would consider a girl boss, yet she would step on anyone who would dare say that kind of phrasing."

The wives of some of the biggest mobsters in history haven't received nearly enough notoriety for all of their accomplishments, and this trend not only idolizes the big hair and bold makeup aesthetic they're known for, but also for their hard and defiant attitude.

Creators on the popular app are even taking it one step further, diving into the various mob wives throughout history. TikTok creator @thesweetpaisana, the self-proclaimed "Mob Wife Aesthetic CEO" has already started a series not only going over the different pieces that make the aesthetic work, but also diving into the history behind the women who coined the looks.