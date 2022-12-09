TikTok Is Obsessed With the Frazzled English Woman Aesthetic, but What Does It Mean?

Just because an outfit doesn’t look 100 percent put together, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t super cute.

Take it from rom-com characters like Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones's Diary, Kate Winslet in The Holiday, and, Laura Linney and Keira Knightley's characters in Love Actually: Cozy, layered outfits that are thrown together in a rush are actually the best.