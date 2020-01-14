Laura-Leigh Rose to Fame With a Brief Appearance on 'Vanderpump Rules'

Laura-Leigh earned her breakthrough with a brief stint on Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. Despite the minor role, she made a lasting impression on viewers.

Having watched Jax Taylor's relationship with Stassi Schroeder come to an end — for the first time — the SURver jumped in on the action and seduced him. The move stirred up a great deal of controversy, helping the actress skyrocket to fame.

What happened to Laura-Leigh, the most scandalous character on Vanderpump Rules?