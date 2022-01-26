Brock Davies, Fiance of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay, Has an Athletic Past

Brock Davies, Fiance of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay, Has an Athletic PastBy Tatayana Yomary
Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has officially come to a close. As fans watched the gang chase their dreams while navigating their romantic relationships, controversy was a factor along the way — we’re looking at you, James and Racquel. However, relationships did blossom over the season, mainly between Scheana Shay and her fiance, Brock Davies.
Now that Brock and Scheana are engaged, viewers can look forward to seeing more of the former athlete in future seasons. However, fans have some questions. For starters, did Brock Davies ever play in the NFL? Here’s what we know.
Brock Davies tried out for a few NFL teams, but he was not signed by the league.
According to ESPN, Brock Davies once had a promising future as an NFL prospect. Even though Brock was a former professional rugby player who played for three years and represented Australia in the international rugby competition, he had other dreams. The outlet shares that he played college football at Colorado State University-Pueblo as a walk-on.
After playing on the defensive line and scoring 29 tackles and five sacks in his senior year, Brock was able to prove his naysayers wrong. He received a tryout invitation from the New England Patriots in May 2017. Brock’s agent, Jack Bechta, said the athlete flew himself to Dallas in hopes of landing a tryout at the Cowboys facility.
Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Brock as no team decided to sign him.
Brock now works as an entrepreneur and personal trainer.
Even though Brock’s NFL dreams are now officially behind him, his love for athleticism and fitness continues to shine through. Per Biography Host, Brock founded F45 Training, a training facility in June 2018. In June 2020, Brock also upped the ante by co-founding and becoming the CEO of Homebody Live Fitness, a fitness platform.
According to the Homebody Fitness website, the platform gives fitness lovers direct access to their favorite trainers, influencers, and celebrities with live sessions. It also works in favor of influencers to help them monetize their workouts and improve their engagement. The platform also offers fitness merchandise ranging from workout clothing to equipment.
Now that Brock has become a permanent fixture on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, the exposure will likely bring more eyes to his fitness platform. As of today, Brock has accumulated nearly 110,000 followers on social media.
Plus, with adorable snapshots of Brock’s family life with Scheana and their adorable 9-month-old daughter Summer Moon, it’s safe to say that Brock’s following will increase in no time.
Even though Brock has his own successful businesses, the entrepreneur can only grow from here. From brand partnerships to lucrative ventures, the sky’s the limit.
Even though Brock has his own successful businesses, the entrepreneur can only grow from here. From brand partnerships to lucrative ventures, the sky's the limit.