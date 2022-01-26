Brock Davies, Fiance of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay, Has an Athletic Past

After playing on the defensive line and scoring 29 tackles and five sacks in his senior year, Brock was able to prove his naysayers wrong. He received a tryout invitation from the New England Patriots in May 2017. Brock’s agent, Jack Bechta, said the athlete flew himself to Dallas in hopes of landing a tryout at the Cowboys facility.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Brock as no team decided to sign him.