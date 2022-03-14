Did Sofia Pernas and Chrishell Stause Have a Real Friendship Before the Justin Hartley Scandal?By Stephanie Harper
Mar. 14 2022, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Selling Sunset sheds a lot of light on the heartbreak Chrishell Stause faced upon learning that her marriage was falling apart. Justin Hartley filed for divorce in a way that made her feel totally blindsided, and not too long after, he sparked up a romance with another actress named Sofia Pernas.
From an outsider’s perspective, it’s pretty clear that there was some overlap between Justin's marriage with Chrishell and his new romance with Sofia.
Chrishell revealed in an episode of Selling Sunset that his reason for abruptly filing for divorce suddenly made more sense to her after learning about his relationship with Sofia. It even gave her some closure about everything.
At this point, Justin and Sofia are now married — he sure didn’t wait long between finalizing his divorce with Chrishell and walking down the aisle with Sofia, either. The most cringe-worthy detail of all is that Sofia and Chrishell actually used to be good friends. Here are the details.
These are the details of Chrishell Stause and Sofia Pernas’s former friendship.
Sofia and Chrishell met each other on the set of The Young and the Restless in 2016, which is a soap opera they both starred in at the time. This also happens to be the place where they were both introduced to Justin. According to Daily Mail, Sofia and Chrishell kept in touch with each other after becoming friends on set, and they would interact on social media consistently.
In fact, just three months before Justin was caught kissing Sofia in public for the first time, Chrishell and Sofia shared some public social media correspondence for the whole world to see.
According to The Sun, Sofia's relationship with Justin is considered the ultimate betrayal. These days, Chrishell no longer follows Sofia on Instagram, and it's safe to assume the friendship has been killed.
How does Chrishell Stause feel about Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley now?
Based on what fans have seen in episodes of Selling Sunset, Chrishell seems to have made peace with losing both her husband and friend. In fact, she’s even moved on, trying out a couple of new relationships since becoming a single woman.
She briefly dated Keo Motsepe after meeting him on the set of Dancing With the Stars Season 29. After that, she started dating Jason Oppenheim, the millionaire real estate broker who hired her to be an agent at his Los Angeles office.
Neither of these relationships worked out, but that doesn’t mean Chrishell is throwing in the towel on love. She seems to be comfortable putting herself out there in the dating world until she finds someone who is on the same page with her about starting a family. In terms of Chrishell's friendships, she appears to be doing just fine without someone like Sofia in her life.
She’s had a lot of drama with her co-star, Christine Quinn, but other than that, her social life is seemingly picture-perfect. A few of the women she spends tons of quality time with include Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela. Her gorgeous co-stars are common staples in her Instagram posts.
Seasons 1 through 4 of Selling Sunset are available for streaming on Netflix now.