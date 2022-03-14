Did Sofia Pernas and Chrishell Stause Have a Real Friendship Before the Justin Hartley Scandal?

Season 3 of Selling Sunset sheds a lot of light on the heartbreak Chrishell Stause faced upon learning that her marriage was falling apart. Justin Hartley filed for divorce in a way that made her feel totally blindsided, and not too long after, he sparked up a romance with another actress named Sofia Pernas.

From an outsider’s perspective, it’s pretty clear that there was some overlap between Justin's marriage with Chrishell and his new romance with Sofia.