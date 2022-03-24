"It is surreal to be a lead in a predominantly male genre," Olivia explained to CW Spotlight. "I give all credit to Christina Kim, our showrunner. There is not a weak woman on this show," she continued before gushing over her castmates — including Shannon Dang (Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison) and Tan Kheng Hua (The Blue Mansion).

"It's really empowering to be surrounded by women who are strong off set and on set. Like, their characters are strong, but so are they."