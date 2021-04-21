According to an Urban Legend, 'Kung Fu' Ended Because of David Carradine's Injuries

The original Kung Fu series ran on ABC between 1972 and 1975, but it continues to enjoy unmatched popularity. Starring David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine (aka the Grasshopper), the adventure-drama series counts kung fu cinema lovers like Quentin Tarantino among its fans.

Kung Fu spawned several spinoffs over the years — the latest one being the CW's newly launched reinterpretation of the timeless tale. So, what's there to know about the plot of the original series? How did Kung Fu end?