Horseshoe Bay in 'Nancy Drew' Isn't a Real Town — Where Is the CW Drama Filmed?

The CW’s Nancy Drew series is a new take on Edward Stratemeyer's 1930s thrill-seeking character. The mystery drama is centered around Nancy (Kennedy McMann), as she solves both supernatural and earthbound mysteries in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. The foggy, mystical town is almost as much of a character as Nancy is.

In the original Nancy Drew novels, the sleuth's hometown was the fictional River Heights, Ill., which the CW series pays homage to by naming Nancy's street River Heights.

Nancy’s home is located at 118 River Heights Drive, Horseshoe Bay, Maine. The town is fictional but based on its zip code, it would be located in Knox County if it were real.

So, if Horseshoe Bay doesn't exist, then where is the show filmed?