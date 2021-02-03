Are We Seeing The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Solving Her Final Cases?By Dan Clarendon
The primetime TV schedule is an unforgiving landscape, and with all the competition on Wednesday nights, will there be a Season 3 of Nancy Drew on The CW?
Season 2 just got underway, but so far, the ratings aren’t looking good for the Drew Crew. Read on to learn why it might be “case closed” on this version of the famed detective — and why fans can still hold out hope.
'Nancy Drew' Season 1 got middling ratings.
Nancy Drew got a pilot order in January 2019, and The CW announced the show as part of its 2019-2020 schedule that May. The show stars newcomer Kennedy McCann in the lead role, a “brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine — until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans,” according to a press release.
“Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving while crossing off the days until she can re-apply to college. But when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself a prime suspect in the crime, along with a group of other teens present at the scene,” the synopsis adds.
Season 1 premiered in October 2019, grabbing 1.2 million viewers with its series premiere. And the show ultimately ended the season as the 126th most-watched show on broadcast television, per The Hollywood Reporter, ranking it ahead of All American, Charmed, and Black Lightning, and other CW shows.
'Nancy Drew' Season 2 is off to a rough start, ratings-wise.
Nancy Drew returned for its second season on Jan. 20 of this year, down 58 percent in total viewers and 67 percent in 18-to-49 ratings compared to the Season 1 premiere, according to TV Series Finale. The numbers took another tumble in Jan. 27 episode, down 19 percent and 11 percent in the two categories compared to the week before.
The mystery drama — which also stars Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith, and Scott Wolf — faces stiff competition in its time slot. Currently airing during the same hour are NBC’s Chicago Fire, Fox’s Name That Tune, CBS’ SEAL Team, and ABC’s The Conners and Call Your Mother.
That said, TV execs take all viewers into their tallies, not just the fans who watch the show live or on DVR. And when Nancy Drew was renewed for Season 2, The CW President Mark Pedowitz said the network was “already seeing incredibly positive results” from Nancy Drew’s multi-platform viewership, per The Hollywood Reporter.
Plus, it can only help Nancy Drew’s case that the show recently started streaming on HBO Max.
A 'Nancy Drew' spinoff might continue the story.
Even in the unfortunate event that The CW cancels Nancy Drew after its second season, the story might continue with the spinoff Tom Swift.
Actor Tian Richards has just been cast in the titular role — “a Black, gay, billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena,” per Deadline — and he’ll make his debut in an upcoming Nancy Drew episode that will serve as a backdoor pilot for the prospective series.
