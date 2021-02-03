Are We Seeing The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ Solving Her Final Cases?

Nancy Drew returned for its second season on Jan. 20 of this year, down 58 percent in total viewers and 67 percent in 18-to-49 ratings compared to the Season 1 premiere, according to TV Series Finale . The numbers took another tumble in Jan. 27 episode, down 19 percent and 11 percent in the two categories compared to the week before.

The mystery drama — which also stars Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith, and Scott Wolf — faces stiff competition in its time slot. Currently airing during the same hour are NBC’s Chicago Fire, Fox’s Name That Tune, CBS’ SEAL Team, and ABC’s The Conners and Call Your Mother.

That said, TV execs take all viewers into their tallies, not just the fans who watch the show live or on DVR. And when Nancy Drew was renewed for Season 2, The CW President Mark Pedowitz said the network was “already seeing incredibly positive results” from Nancy Drew’s multi-platform viewership, per The Hollywood Reporter .