'Nancy Drew' Lead Kennedy McMann Tied the Knot With Sam McInerney in 2020

Actress Kennedy McMann is being hailed as one of the fastest rising stars in showbiz.

After a brief stint on Gone, the TV show she shot while still attending the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Penn., she went on to appear on an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But it was her next exploit that brought her real fame. In 2019, Kennedy landed the lead role in Nancy Drew.

So, is Kennedy married or single? Does she have a husband?