Jane Levy Says Her Boyfriend Feels More Like a Husband Than Her Actual Ex

It’s hard not to imagine that the actors and actresses in some of our favorite TV shows have similar personal lives to what they exude on television and film. While we may fantasize that our favorite actors and actresses are really living the life of their characters, that is rarely the case. Typically, most stars like to keep a low profile.

Actress Jane Levy from the NBC hit Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is no exception. Jane has pretty successfully kept her personal life under wraps. She was even married for a bit, and no one knew! So, who was her husband? Is she dating anyone now? We have the details about Jane’s boyfriend and her past loves below.

Jane Levy is dating actor, singer, and artist Thomas McDonell.

In 2011, Jane began dating actor Thomas McDonnell, and the couple has been going strong for nine years. Born in May 1986, Thomas comes from a family with an impressive resume. Thomas’ father, Terry, is an editor for Sports Illustrated, while his mother, Joanie, is also a writer. The same goes for Thomas’ brother Nick who is a screenwriter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: getty images

Thomas has an impressive acting resume, including co-starring with Eliza Taylor in the CW's The 100. Other acting credits to his name include The Forbidden Kingdom alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li, and Twelve, starring Chace Crawford. Thomas also played the main role in the 2011 teenage film Prom.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas and Jane appear to have met through the industry and eventually started working on projects together. Their budding friendship soon turned to love. Thomas guest starred on Jane's now-cancelled series, Suburgatory. When he began appearing on the show, Jane was still married but separated from her now ex-husband.

Article continues below advertisement