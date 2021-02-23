Yes, Kylie Bunbury From 'Big Sky' Is Happily Married in Real Life

Although Big Sky is still on mid-season hiatus amidst a fairly successful first season run, fans are clamoring to know what's going to happen next, specifically after star Kylie Bunbury , who plays Cassie DeWell, engaged in some illegal activity that may see her face arrest once it returns.

For however much hot water Kylie's character is under in Big Sky, her home life is seemingly fairly ideal, and yes, that includes a happy relationship. So, who exactly is Kylie's husband , what role does he play in her life, and who is he as an individual? Here's an analysis of it all.

Kylie Bunbury and her husband have a very loving relationship.

For those who were wondering if Kylie is single, we have some bad news for you. The actress shared news of her engagement via Instagram in 2018 and has been happily together with her longtime boyfriend-turned-husband Jon-Ryan Alan Riggins ever since.

Their relationship has been earmarked by social media-shared expressions of PDA ever since they got together, highlighted by posts such as this, where Kylie and Jon-Ryan can be seen in a variety of Polaroid images looking as loved up as ever. The actress captioned the shots at the time with, "We’re 2 spirits in suits who dig each other’s spirits and dig each other’s suits. Happy birthday to the spirit I dig the most! You’re my peace & my joy."

Article continues below advertisement

The two lovebirds were married soon after on New Year's Day 2020 in Portugal. She shared another image of her and her boo on that day, which highlighted the two of them in their wedding looks overlooking a scenic cliff. Kylie donned a patterned semi-sheer white dress with frills at the bottom while Jon-Ryan could be seen in a blue suit, white shirt, black tie, and brown dress shoes. The caption for that post read, "Roaring Love • 1-1-2020," to commemorate their marriage date.