Meet 'Walker' Star Keegan Allen's Girlfriend, Ali Collier

Last February, showrunners announced that Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen would be joining the cast of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and this January, the actor made his debut on the show as Walker’s younger brother, Liam. Liam, who is a gay, conservative assistant DA with a strong moral compass, stole a few hearts during the show’s season premiere and fans are dying to know: Is Keegan single?

Who is Keegan Allen’s girlfriend?

According to reports, Keegan has been off the market since 2016 and is currently dating model Ali Collier. A 2016 article by Bustle revealed that Ali is signed to Vision Models and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The model was previously featured in Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” music video and has been quarantined with her actor boyfriend for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic along with their cat, Tyn.

In a sweet birthday message, she wrote, “Happy birthday [Keegan] So grateful for all the laughs and love you bring into my life. You know it’s real when after being trapped together 24/7 in a pandemic we still are able to wake up excited to see each other every day! You are a one of a kind person in the best way possible and here’s to this year being a one of a kind year for you in all the best ways possible! Love you!!”

Source: Instagram

In an interview before he started dating Ali, Keegan broke down the key characteristics he looks for in a woman. He explained, “Obviously there needs to be, first and foremost, an attraction between both parties involved. But after that attraction, I like women who are very driven, and have passions, and follow their passions and are great at something. That's something I definitely look for in a partner, in relationships."

