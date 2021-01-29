Meet 'Walker' Star Keegan Allen's Girlfriend, Ali Collier

Meet 'Walker' Star Keegan Allen's Girlfriend, Ali CollierBy Pretty Honore
Jan. 28 2021, Published 9:57 p.m. ET
Last February, showrunners announced that Pretty Little Liars star Keegan Allen would be joining the cast of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, and this January, the actor made his debut on the show as Walker’s younger brother, Liam. Liam, who is a gay, conservative assistant DA with a strong moral compass, stole a few hearts during the show’s season premiere and fans are dying to know: Is Keegan single?
Who is Keegan Allen’s girlfriend?
According to reports, Keegan has been off the market since 2016 and is currently dating model Ali Collier. A 2016 article by Bustle revealed that Ali is signed to Vision Models and grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The model was previously featured in Demi Lovato’s “Cool For The Summer” music video and has been quarantined with her actor boyfriend for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic along with their cat, Tyn.
In a sweet birthday message, she wrote, “Happy birthday [Keegan] So grateful for all the laughs and love you bring into my life. You know it’s real when after being trapped together 24/7 in a pandemic we still are able to wake up excited to see each other every day! You are a one of a kind person in the best way possible and here’s to this year being a one of a kind year for you in all the best ways possible! Love you!!”
In an interview before he started dating Ali, Keegan broke down the key characteristics he looks for in a woman. He explained, “Obviously there needs to be, first and foremost, an attraction between both parties involved. But after that attraction, I like women who are very driven, and have passions, and follow their passions and are great at something. That's something I definitely look for in a partner, in relationships."
Liam may have stolen a few viewers’ attention on the new season, but he isn’t the only eye-candy on Walker. Fans are also dying to know more about the actor who will reprise Cordell Walker’s role.
Who is the new star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger'?
Nearly two decades after the show’s first premiere, there’s a new ranger in town and his name is Jared Padalecki. It was announced that the actor would join the cast of Walker in 2019 despite his initial desire to retire after his exit from Supernatural. He told TV Insider, “I'd often say I wanted to retire, especially from the acting portion of the business. I was like, 'I'm tired of people looking at me. I'm tired of setting alarm clocks.'"
While the thought of working on another project after Supernatural’s finale seemed daunting to the actor, the idea of rebooting this Chuck Norris classic was enough to change Jared’s plans. He continued, “It's the first time I've ever filmed in a place I considered home. Now I get to be here with my wife and kids. I get to work with Gen. I don't think I dared to dream this big."
You can catch new episodes of Walker Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.