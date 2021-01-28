Meet the Young Actors Who Are 'Walker' Series Regulars

In an era of reboots, sequels, and new spins on classic tales, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the CW has decided to put a new twist on a television classic. Walker is the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, a show that originally aired on CBS from 1993-2005. The lead character is portrayed by Jared Padalecki of Supernatural fame. Jared isn't the only tenured actor featured on the show, and fans are curious about the other young leads: Who is Violet Brinson ?

Violet Brinson's co-star Kale Culley shares the spotlight with her on 'Walker.'

Violet Brinson is a young star in the making, having previously been on the harrowing miniseries Sharp Objects for HBO. Her character, Stella Walker, is described by Deadline as, "16 years old, insolent, and riding an emotional rollercoaster, Stella is Walker’s teenage daughter. Headstrong and smart as hell, she resents her dad for being absent – and she’s not about to forgive him anytime soon. Her unrest leads her to ask questions Walker isn’t ready to answer."

But Violet isn't the only teen bringing angst to the party; her co-star Kale Culley plays the other Walker child, Arlo. Arlo is described in light contrast to his sister: "14 years old, sweet, sincere and quietly smart, Arlo is Walker’s son. Arlo rabidly consumes information and is eager to learn any skill that will help, please, and impress his family. Unlike his sister, he doesn’t want to cause a stir. In other words, a time bomb."

Kale's previous experience includes guest roles on episodes of television shows such as black-ish, The Romanoffs, Fresh off the Boat, NCIS, Henry Danger, and Sydney to the Max. While both actors are rather young, it's clear by the variety of their repertoires that they're destined for great things!