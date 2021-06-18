Hoyt Rawlins Was in Critical Condition When We Last Saw Him — Will Matt Barr Survive Season 1 of 'Walker'?

In Episode 13 of Walker, Cordell Walker and his longtime nemesis Clint West (Austin Nichols) finally face off. But a few of Walker’s loved ones get caught in the crossfire. Along with Liam Walker (Keegan Allen), who is shot by Clint West and his men, Hoyt Rawlins also finds himself in danger of losing his life.

After starting a gunfight with Clint and his men, it appears that Walker and his family are finally out of harm’s way. But before Clint escapes, he fatally stabs Hoyt, who dies surrounded by his loved ones.