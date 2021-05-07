Are Geri and Cordell on 'Walker' Headed for Romance?

Actress Odette Annable has been in quite a few television shows throughout her career, such as ABC's Brothers & Sisters, Breaking In, and House, to name a few. She is best known for her portrayal of Samantha Arias on the CW's Supergirl . Samantha was a single mother who discovers that she shares roots with Supergirl and Superman, in addition to Reign, the Kryptonian Worldkiller that she was engineered to be.

Odette currently plays Geri Broussard on the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot Walker , starring Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in the drama series. Odette's character is an old friend of Walker and his late wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki). Geri was the last person to see Emily before she died, and for most of the season, Walker has been trying to figure out what happened to his deceased wife and if Geri was hiding anything about the night his wife was murdered.

For a few episodes, it had seemed that Geri might have had something to do with Emily's death, but thankfully that was all cleared up in Episode 9. However, at the end of the episode, something happens that has fans wondering if Geri and Walker will become romantically involved. Keep reading to find out what's going on with Geri and Cordell and to learn more about who Odette is married to in the real world.

Could Odette's Geri and Jared's Cordell be heading toward romance on 'Walker'?

After Cordell and Geri find out that Emily was killed because she had seen something involving illegal pills and shoot the woman responsible, Cali (Katrina Begin), the two of them end up back at the Side Step. They are both glad that it’s all now over, and they can finally have closure. Walker and his family can toast to the loss of Emily and begin the healing process. As they're sitting there on the floor together, shockingly, Walker kisses Geri. Yep, Walker kissed Geri at the very end of the episode!

Could this be the start of something romantic for these two? In one sneak peek for Episode 10 of Walker that will air on May 6, it's clear that the romantic moment that Walker shared with Geri is still on his mind because he tells Micki (Lindsey Morgan) about the kiss that went down between him and his late wife's bestie. After he unloads the stunning information on her, he says, "I can't stop thinking about it."

Source: The CW

In another trailer for Episode 10, while Walker and his kids are at the Side Step gearing up for the grand re-opening, they ask where Geri is, and he appears instantly flustered. He tells them that she's just away taking care of things out of town, which means most likely viewers won't see her on this forthcoming episode. We may not know for a while if their close friendship turns into something more right way.

But since Odette has been recently promoted to a series regular for Walker Season 2, there's nothing but time for these two to spark a romance. Recently Odette spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show, and she discussed the relationship between her and Cordell. She shared, "When you have a friendship like Walker and Geri's, there's so much history there and so many emotions that they've shared together. It's going to be interesting to see what the audience thinks about what does happen."

