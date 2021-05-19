Nicole Ari Parker Has a Lot Going on in Her Life Outside of 'Chicago P.D.'

She hasn't been on Chicago P.D. as long as some of the other cast members, but Nicole Ari Parker has been more of a presence in Season 8, and honestly, no one is complaining. Some viewers are, however, curious about who the actress is outside of the show.

Nicole is married to another actor with whom she has two kids, and she has been in the game for more than 20 years. But there is still plenty that some of her newer fans don't know about her.