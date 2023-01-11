Home > Television > Chicago P.D. Source: Getty Images Is Benjamin Levy Aguilar on the Market? Details on the 'Chicago P.D.' Star's Love Life By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 11 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Aside from Chicago P.D. fans getting the nitty gritty of the personal and professional lives of the elite unit, many have been spending their time pining over Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). Many viewers find the 29-year-old to be a great actor and very easy on the eyes. Living life in the public eye comes with an automatic interest in your love life. After all, fans believe knowing intimate details about their favorite celeb makes them feel closer to them.

That said, it comes as no surprise that the social media streets have been buzzing about Benjamin’s love life. Rumors are circulating that Benjamin is currently romancing a particular actress. So, is Benjamin Levy Aguilar off the dating market? Here’s what we know.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar is in a relationship with fellow actor Olivia Macklin.

For the first time in a while, it appears that the rumor mill is true. Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Olivia Macklin are an item.

According to NetflixLife, it appears that Benjamin and Olivia have been together since 2020. This information matches up with Benjamin’s Instagram post of himself and Olivia at the tail end of October 2020.

Since then, Benjamin has shared frequent posts of the couple on his respective Instagram page. So, it appears that the pair may be very serious.

The great thing about Benjamin and Olivia’s relationship is that they both can relate to one another with their work. While many of us know Benjamin from appearing in the 2017 film My Life Is Yours and Chicago P.D. as of late, Olivia is also an actress herself.

Olivia currently stars in Netflix’s sitcom Pretty Smart, and also appeared in the TV series Filthy Rich alongside her beau in 2020. So, it's safe to assume that the pair met while on set and decided to quickly take their relationship to the next level.

Wedding bells may be in the future for Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Olivia Macklin.

Although Benjamin and Olivia have been mum about their relationship, it’s hard to ignore that the couple seems to be smitten with one another. Both Benjamin and Olivia make it a point to share adorable photos and videos of themselves on their social media pages.

