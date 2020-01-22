We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
ncis-katie-leclerc-feature-1579659853723.jpg
Source: getty

'NCIS's Donna Murphy Will Look Very Familiar to 'Switched at Birth' Fans

By

NCIS never fails to deliver on talented guest stars and they just added another to the list. Katie Leclerc is dropping into NCIS as a Marine Staff Sergeant holding onto a few dangerous secrets. This isn't the first time Katie is gracing the small screen. The actress has a rather impressive resume behind her. Read on to find out more about Katie. 

Katie has a history of playing deaf characters, but she herself is not deaf. She does have hearing loss.

As her character's hearing will play into the NCIS episode in which she's guest starring, it's led many to ask if Katie herself is deaf. She's actually not. According to Women's Health, she does suffer from Ménière's disease and that causes her to have intermittent hearing loss and vertigo.