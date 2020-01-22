'NCIS's Donna Murphy Will Look Very Familiar to 'Switched at Birth' Fans

Katie played Daphne Vasquez, who lost her hearing after getting meningitis at the age of three. Daphne is contacted by her birth family when they discover that she had been switched in the hospital with the baby that they raised to be Bay Kennish (Vanessa Marano). The series follows Bay and Daphne and their families as they all become one family. In order to play Daphne, Katie needed to utilize her ASL skills and she also had to put on a "deaf accent".