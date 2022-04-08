'Woke' on Hulu Is Actually Based on the Story of a Real-Life Cartoonist

Unfortunately, Keith knows all too well that sometimes it is about those issues. According to an interview with Indy Week, Keef's encounter with police in the series was inspired by a similar incident Keith experienced 20 years ago. He noted that "racism is evergreen in this country; police brutality is evergreen. It would be relevant at any time."

The cartoonist explained to Comic Beat that while there's great value in escapism through things like comics, we still "have to be inclusive and listen to voices of marginalized groups."

"I think it’s important that people bring their stories [into these worlds]. I’ve always been an advocate of telling your own story, because if other people tell your story for you, they’ll get it completely wrong. It’s super important for us to do that."