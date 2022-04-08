'Shahs of Sunset' Has Reportedly Been Canceled After Nine Seasons

After nine seasons and almost a decade on the air, Bravo's Shahs of Sunset has reportedly come to an end. A source told E! News (which is part of the NBCUniversal family, as is Bravo) in April of 2022 that the series is on an "indefinite pause," and that there are currently no plans to bring it back for Season 10.

The series, which followed a group of Persian-American friends living in Los Angeles, first debuted in March of 2012.