'Shahs' Alum Sammy Younai Is Excelling at the Real Estate Game

Saman "Sammy" Younai was the original cast member of Shahs of Sunset , meaning producers called him before MJ, Reza, GG, Mike, or anyone else on the show.

So it was strange when Sammy left after a mere one season while the rest of his Iranian cohorts continued living their lives in televised Tehrangeles until present day.

Granted, he was a bit of a mess and encouraged others to be equally messy, but on this show, who isn't?!