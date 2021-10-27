Season 1 of 'CSI: Vegas' Will End Sooner Than Fans Might Expect

Six years after the procedural drama CSI went off the air, the sequel series CSI: Vegas premiered on CBS. The 2021 reboot show has a lot to offer to fans of the original and to new viewers alike, as it features a mix of new characters and a few investigators from the original series .

As viewers are getting to know the talents (and idiosyncrasies) of leader Max Roby, Level II CSI Allie Rajan, and Level III CSI Josh Folsom , (played by Paula Newsome, Mandeep Dhillon, and Matt Lauria, respectively), they're also able to reconnect with former favorites like Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom (portrayed by returners Jorja Fox and William Petersen).

While we're just getting familiar with the new characters, and the original investigators are only scratching the surface on the David Hodges debacle, the first season of CSI: Vegas isn't as long as a typical network drama.

How many episodes can fans expect to see from Season 1 of CSI: Vegas? Read on to find out about the episode count.