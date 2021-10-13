Wallace Langham Will Reprise His Role as David Hodges on 'CSI: Vegas'

The drama series features a combination of new characters, like Maxine Roby, Josh Folsom, and Allie Rajan (played by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon, respectively), and the investigators viewers grew to love during the original 15-season run of CSI.

Exactly 21 years after CSI first debuted on CBS, the sequel series CSI: Vegas premiered on the network — and a lot has changed at the Las Vegas crime lab.

While Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and Gil Grissom (Will Petersen), and Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) reprised their roles on the new show immediately, there's another original character who had a major role in the pilot (though he didn't actually appear on the screen).

Keep reading to find out more about the character's role on the original CSI , and to learn how he fits into the new limited series.

During the first episode, the team looks into the attack against Jim, and they try to figure out who hired Bill Dwyer (Charles Baker). Along the way, they visit a storage facility rented by CSI technician David Hodges (Wallace Langham). The contents of the unit are incriminating, but is Hodges a suspect, or has he been framed?

Who is David Hodges from 'CSI'? He may be a suspect on 'CSI: Vegas.'

The polarizing lab technician transferred to the Las Vegas crime lab in Season 3 of the original CSI. Though he tended to offer elaborate and long-winded explanations for his findings and he often felt like he was superior to his co-workers, he continually proved to the others that he was a gifted technician. In CSI: Vegas, it's not yet clear whether Hodges is still an honest technician, or if he has become a nefarious criminal.

As viewers learn in the pilot, Hodges, Brass, and Sara had previously put a criminal named Bill Dwyer behind bars. He's out on parole by the time the pilot begins, and he quickly returns to his old ways by kidnapping a police officer. The team finds a note in Bill's house, which they believe was written by the unknown person who hired him. The note lists an address for a storage facility. When Sara and Maxine go there, they learn that Hodges rents one of the units.

Upon a further investigation, the women find that someone has created a mini-lab inside of the unit. The space also contains files from cases that the team has been working on in Vegas. It's possible that Hodges has been falsifying results, creating fake evidence, and that he's been interfering with cases for quite some time.

Sara and Max disagree about whether Hodges put the lab equipment in the storage unit, or whether someone else planted the supplies there to frame him. While Sara has faith in her former co-worker, Maxine takes the contents of the facility at face value.

After the rest of the Vegas team comes in, it's revealed that Hodges' fingerprints are all over the unit. The case files in the locker also check out with the ones that he was working on. As the pilot episode concludes, Sara discusses how lawsuits are already coming in against Hodges. Though Hodges is currently a compelling suspect, the case will develop as the season continues — meaning that things will likely get much more complicated. Hodges himself will make his CSI: Vegas debut in the second episode, "Honeymoon in Vegas."

