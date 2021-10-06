We Finally Got a Sequel to 'CSI' in the Form of 'CSI: Vegas,' but Was It Shot in Sin City?

In a chat with E! News , Jorja admitted to being fairly certain this show will set itself apart from the original CSI. "I don't think much is really going to be the same. It's a new day, and we're in new times. I think the show's going to be very reflective of what's happening now."

Newcomer to the franchise Paula is ready to take on a challenging role, saying, "As women, sometimes we don't get a chance to step into our strength and power in a way that is received and even encouraged." We can't wait to see what she does with this show.

CSI: Vegas premieres Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS. New episodes air Wednesdays.