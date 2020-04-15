A List of All the Best 'NCIS' Guest Stars in 2020

If you flipped out when you learned Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future would be appearing as a guest star on NCIS, you're not alone. In fact, the NCIS season finale features a bunch of guest stars — some of whom you might not even know. Let's break down all the guest stars who appeared on Episode 20, Season 17, "The Arizona" as well as some standout guest stars throughout this season. (And yes, we know there were many more, but these are the most recognizable actors!)