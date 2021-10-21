Will Marg Helgenberger Be Reprising Her Role as Catherine Willows on 'CSI: Vegas'?

From 2000 to 2013, actress Marg Helgenberger played Catherine Willows on CSI. Catherine was the assistant supervisor under Gil Grissom, and when he left the lab, she was promoted to the night shift supervisor for the Las Vegas Crime Lab. At the end of Season 12 of CSI, Catherine decided to leave the CSI team for the FBI. In the season premiere of CSI: Vegas, Sarah explains Catherine's whereabouts to Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle).

She says to him, "Catherine has rolled out a red carpet, she would be here, you know that, if she could."

Brass answers, "Yeah, she's got a little grandbaby in Dublin."

In September of 2021, Marg took to her Instagram account and posted a TBT picture of herself reading a newspaper on the set of CSI. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "#tbt I keep reading about a CSI reboot…#CatherineWillows."