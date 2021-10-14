'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas , audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.

The series finale of CSI showed the two of them getting back together and sailing off into the sunset to live happily ever happy. That is until the CSI lab in Las Vegas is under attack, which brings Sidle, then Grissom, back to help. In an interview with TVInsider , William discussed the bond between the two. He shared, "Our attraction to each other was always based on the work. We were always in some kind of mind-meld when we were working."

He went on to say, "There was nobody he would rather be in the lab with or on a crime scene with than Sara. She got it. She got him, and he eventually got her." Although fans of CSI know about Gil's love life and his wife, William is pretty quiet when it comes to his own love story. Keep reading to find out who is he is married to in real life.

Who is William Petersen's wife in real life?

William's wife's name is Gina Cirrone. According to Entertainment Weekly, after dating for several years, the pair tied the knot in the summer of 2003 in Petrignano, Italy. Gina is actually William's second wife. He was previously married to a woman named Joanne Brady from 1974 to 1981. During their marriage, the couple had one child together, a girl named Maite Petersen, who was born in 1975. The reason why William and Joanne divorced is not known.

Article continues below advertisement

On July 5, 2011, William and his wife Gina welcomed twins via surrogate. The couple has kept the names of their boy and girl a secret from the public. The couple also doesn't post photos of their children on social media. Not much is known about Gina either. We do know that she was a former biology teacher. William and his family have maintained a private life all these years, which is so hard to do in Hollywood nowadays.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with The Chicago Tribune, when his twins were 6, William stated that he was taking a break from acting on television to focus on them. He said, "I had a relationship with CBS that was gold standard. And when CSI ended, I just decided I was going to spend as much time with my two [kids] as I can. I spend my time chasing them around. They're not here right now, and that means I can't sleep."