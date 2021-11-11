Can We Expect Another Season of 'CSI: Vegas'?

CSI: Vegas is also getting very little from its current time slot of Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST. The original CSI followed Survivor and airedThursdays at 9 p.m. EST, which would have been immensely helpful as Survivor's ratings are consistently high. Sadly, the new slot doesn't benefit from the Survivor numbers. They were really hoping fans would be dedicated enough to move to the new day and time. That doesn't appear to be happening.