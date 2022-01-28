Three Main Characters Have Left 'CSI: Vegas' Ahead of Season 2

Alongside familiar cast members like Jorja Fox and William Petersen, several new faces were introduced in Season 1. Included on the list of actors to join the cast was Mel Rodriguez, who signed on to star as Chief Medical Examiner Hugo Ramirez.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, however, several changes to the cast have been made. And on Thursday, Jan. 27, it was Hugo’s fate on the show that was next to be revealed. So, is Mel Rodriguez leaving CSI: Vegas? Here’s what we know.