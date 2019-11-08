Does Wesley Die on 'The Rookie' After His Run-In With a Prisoner? (SPOILERS)

The Nov. 3 episode of The Rookie was chock-full of twists and turns, leaving fans on the edge of their seats when it came to the fate of a few beloved characters. One of the people viewers were most worried about in the back half of the hour-long crime drama was Wesley Evers, who had been stabbed during an attempted jailbreak at the courthouse.

Does Wesley die on The Rookie? Thankfully, the defense lawyer is going to be okay, which came as a huge relief to Lopez and the rest of the squad. But how did Wesley find himself stabbed in the first place?

Source: ABC

At the beginning of the episode, titled "Fallout," Los Angeles went into full panic mode after an alert warning residents that a ballistic missile was headed towards the city started popping up on everyone’s phones. Wesley, who was at the courthouse for a trial, got trapped with Nolan and Jessica inside the building, which reportedly has no bomb shelter. The trio and a handful of other people headed down to the underground holding cells, but were told by the prisoners that the area was unsafe due to a leak.

Worried that he was going to die, Wesley borrowed Nolan’s radio so that he could tell Lopez he loved her before the alleged missile hit. She informed him that there is, in fact, a bomb shelter located in the courthouse, where Nolan found the judge hiding. When it was discovered that the missile alert had been a false alarm, the prisoners tried to escape and Wesley was stabbed in the chaos. He was rushed to the hospital, where Lopez anxiously waited for news about his condition.

Source: Facebook

At the very end of the episode, a nurse revealed that Wesley’s surgery went well and that the doctor was able to repair his lung, which had been damaged in the stabbing. "As long as there are no complications, he should make a full recovery," she told Lopez. We were thrilled to hear that Wesley is going to survive, but we can’t help wondering if there will be complications down the line…

The Rookie is no stranger to killing off major characters. You can never be too careful with this show given what the writers pulled in Season 1. In Episode 16, fans were blindsided by the death of Captain Zoe Andersen, who was killed in the line of duty by a man upset over his girlfriend’s arrest.

Source: ABC