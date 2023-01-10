Home > Television > The Rookie Source: Getty Images Roselyn Sanchez, Eric Winter Sorry Ladies, Eric Winter Is Off the Market — Meet His Beautiful Wife and Kids! By Pretty Honore Jan. 10 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Season 5 of ABC’s procedural cop comedy The Rookie is well underway and it appears that love is in the air for two cast members. The romantic tension between Training Officer Tim Hartford (Eric Winter) and Melissa O'Neil’s Lucy Chen has been high for some time now, but it wasn’t until Season 5 that the two chose to explore their relationship. And fans of The Rookie are shipping hard.

With Tucy on the rise, viewers wonder if Eric is single IRL. Sadly for us, he's off the market. Eric and his partner Roselyn Sánchez (Fantasy Island) have been together for several years now. Here’s everything we know about Eric’s wife, kids, and more!

So who is ‘The Rookie’ star Eric Winter married to? Meet his wife, Roselyn Sánchez.

Before Eric met his current wife, Roselyn, he was married to Coyote Ugly actress Allison Ford. However, only a few years after the ex-couple said “I do,” Eric and Allison parted ways. Their divorce was finalized in 2005, the same year that he and Roselyn — who had split from her husband only three years prior — met.

The two had their first encounter at a party and the rest was history. In 2007, Eric proposed to Roselyn with a 4.3-carat diamond engagement ring, and of course, she said yes. In November of the following year, the two tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in front of 250 of their closest family and friends (per Insider.)

In the years since Eric and Roselyn have also become business partners. Along with starring in Hallmark’s Taste of Summer together, the two are also in the process of developing the new procedural drama series — HSI: Puerto Rico — for CBS. But do they have kids? Read to find out!

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez share two children.

Eric and Roselyn welcomed both of their children, Sebella Rose Winter, and Dylan Gabriel Winter, 5, via IVF. Although her first pregnancy was pretty much smooth sailing, the same can’t be said for the next time around. ​​“I was always the one administering all of the hormones because she doesn’t like dealing with needles. I had to give them to her every night,” Eric told PEOPLE via Yahoo News!, adding that Roselyn’s second pregnancy was “quite a journey.”

The couple shared that news of their bundle of joy came as a surprise to their daughter, who was eager to have a little sister. With this said, you could only imagine Sebella’s disappointment when she learned her mom was having a boy.