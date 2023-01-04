‘The Rookie’ Has a New Air Time — Here’s What You Need to Know

After a whopping two-hour fall finale and month-long winter break, Season 5 of The Rookie is back on ABC. However, from here on out, the police drama will now air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET instead of Sundays at 10.

This significant change in date and time is an effort to combine new episodes of The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds into one night. Similar to single-night blocks such as FBI and its two spinoffs, The Rookie franchise is attempting to become more streamlined and reach an even broader audience.

Airing at 9 p.m. ET on ABC directly after The Rookie, The Rookie: Feds spinoff will allow viewers to continue immersing themselves in the crime drama universe.