Cue the Wedding Bells, Britt Robertson Is Engaged!
Hey Alexa, play Mendelssohn's "Wedding March" because our girl Britt is getting hitched. That being Britt Robertson of course! Most recently we know her from ABC's The Rookie spinoff, The Rookie: Feds but she also has been seen in Big Sky, For The People, and Tomorrowland, just to name a few.
Who is the lucky man? That would be Paul Floyd. So, what do we know about him, how did he propose, and are there any details about the impending nuptials (or if they have already happened...)? Let's find out!
Britt Robertson is off the market — she plans to marry Paul Floyd.
Paul hails from England where he plays soccer (or as he knows it, football) for Spice FC. It isn't clear if this is his full-time job or if he just plays for fun. He also is friends with Harry Styles, which we feel is very important... for obvious reasons.
How did Paul propose to Britt?
Britt was on a trip to London when Paul proposed on a rooftop. The Instagram caption reads, "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x." The caption was posted with the above video and a carousel of pictures of the pair looking low-key and in love. The ring is a beautiful emerald with diamonds around it.
Britt posted an adorable tribute to her soon-to-be-husband on her Instagram.
The caption reads:
Happy Birthday Paul Floyd!! The sweetest man in my world. A guy who lets me braid his hair, the curliest of Sues, a football maniac, an absolute family man (dogs and humans alike), a lover of Cracker Barrel and beige foods, the leader of my tribe, a messy mucky pup, who never stops playing with me (or Clyde). My forever Christmas companion. Please never stop quoting the Titanic. I didn’t understand how fun life could be until I met you. Love you so much @likefloyd23."
Well if that didn't melt your heart, then I don't know what will.
Are there any wedding details?
The couple has been pretty tight-lipped about any impending plans, and they might be married already. A fan's Instagram page posted the above picture with the caption, "Floyd's." While it could easily be photoshopped, the pair both have rings on and Paul's pants read "wedding party pants." Interesting, very interesting...
Whether the couple is just engaged, or already married, congratulations!
Make sure to tune into The Rookie: Feds on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.