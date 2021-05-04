Meet Britt Robertson, the Actress Playing Cheyenne on ABC's 'Big Sky'

Britt Robertson joined the star-studded cast of Big Sky in January 2021. She, Michelle Forbes, Michael Raymond-James, Ryan Dorsey , and Omar Metwally landed new roles on the show at the same time.

Britt made her debut on Big Sky in Episode 11. Her character, Cheyenne, will likely play a crucial role in the lead-up to the Season 1 finale. Hopefully, she will cause some serious trouble for John Wayne.

Cheyenne stumbled upon Cole's buckle belt in Episode 13 of Big Sky. She immediately launched an investigation into the history of the strange object, hoping it may be used to further blackmail John Wayne. Blake's (Michael Raymond-James) sudden death likely made Cheyenne all the more eager to dig up further information about John Wayne's questionable activities.