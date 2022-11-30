Is Felix Solis Leaving 'The Rookie: Feds'? The Show Teases Garza's Fate (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1, Episode 6 midseason finale of The Rookie: Feds.

When it comes to television, you never know what storylines or characters will come back to haunt the present. This is especially true of ABC's show The Rookie: Feds, where the show's winter finale left fans shocked. Main cast member Felix Solis, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Matt Garza, has revelations about his past in the episode titled "Flashback."