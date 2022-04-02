Engagement rings are a big deal to a lot of people. While there are definitely those who could care less about whatever piece of jewelry they have on their finger to tell the rest of the world that they exchanged vows of holy matrimony to someone else, there are plenty of others who put a lot of stock in the bling they've got on their fingers.It's the reason why the diamond industry has managed to convince a bunch of folks that one of the most common gemstones in the world is worth thousands upon thousands of dollars and a sign of one's undying devotion.\n\nAnd the rings that house these gemstones come in all shapes, styles, and sizes.You've got cuts that look like something a Boca Raton retiree with a cutthroat canasta mentality would rock as she mercilessly rips all the pennies and quarters from her friends in her Margaritaville condo. Others look like something Natalie Portman's character from Black Swan would clutch to her clavicle while muttering to herself, "he actually loves me, there's something wrong with you, not him."\n\nBut ring-obsessed folks have cuts that they love, and this TikToker didn't love the original style of ring that her fiance gave to her.Britney had planned the type of ring she wanted to be proposed to with before the person she wanted to marry. Whoever that individual was in her future who was getting down on one knee, they had to be holding a halo cut ring and it's hard to blame her, halo cuts are awesome.Brittney had mentioned it to her then-fiance at the time, Patrick, but he must've either forgotten or saw something else that he thought she might like because he got her a solitaire engagement ring that looked like something out of a cartoon."Everyone who I was close to knew that I wanted a halo. When they saw the ring, specifically my mom, she was like, 'How do you like the ring?' I just balled. 'I hate it. I don't know what to do. It's not what I wanted."Brittany says in the video that every single time someone asked her about her engagement ring she would cry because it wasn't what she wanted. Her mother suggested that she wait to get another engagement ring when it was their fifth anniversary.After a week of trying to reconcile with the fact that she had a solitaire cut ring, Brittany finally decided to broach the subject with Patrick.\n\n"To tell him that I was disappointed in something I knew he picked out was intimidating. His reaction just made it that much more special. I knew I had somebody who loved and cared about me so much.""My new ring reminds me of how lucky I am to have somebody willing to exchange something and listen to me. He was able to take it like a champ."\n\nAnd while there were several TikTokers who lambasted Brittany's reaction as being rude, overly dramatic, and shallow, Brittany doesn't it see that way.She says that she posted the story as a way of showing how important open communication is in a relationship, especially about a subject that is sure to get criticism, i.e. being regarded as shallow for not adoring the engagement ring one's husband got them."The whole point of this is to say that I have a loving partner who's willing to do anything for me. I was trying to emphasize the fact that communication is important, and I have somebody who was able to listen to me and hold no judgment over me for not liking something," she said.Patrick ended up getting Brittany a matching wedding band for their three-year anniversary as a form of recompense for fumbling the bag on picking out a solitaire ring and for proposing to Brittany in an airport and not in a hot air balloon or a helicopter above a volcano that spelled out "will you marry me?" with an eruption of magma."Essentially, he said, 'Hey, our first year was hard, our second year was hard, so our third year is for new beginnings.' That's a special part of the story because it's not about the ring, but about the fact that he's willing to try and make up for it. The fact that he's able to astound me still every single day and just make our lives special is amazing," she said in an interview with Insider.