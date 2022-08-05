‘Coyote Ugly’ Turns 22! Where Is the Cast Now?

Piper Perabo’s character, Violet, introduces the audience to the world of Coyote Ugly. Violet lands a job at the bar after realizing her music career might not come as soon as she had hopes. Throughout her journey, fans enjoy seeing her strength and determination to sign a record deal.

Piper has nothing but fond memories of her time playing Violet and hinted at a potential Coyote Ugly reboot in November 2021. (Fingers crossed!) After Coyote Ugly, Piper starred in other films like the Cheaper by the Dozen movies and Because I Said So. She has also appeared in several TV shows and, in 2022, booked the role of Andy Salter on Showtime's Billions. In 2014, Piper married actor and director Stephen Kay.