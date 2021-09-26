Logo
'The Rookie'
Source: Raymond Liu/ABC

Who Is the “Officer Down” in the Season 4 Premiere of ‘The Rookie’ (SPOILERS)

Sep. 26 2021, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

The show doesn’t even return until tonight, Sunday, Sept. 26, but fans already think someone dies inThe Rookie’s Season 4 premiere.

We also suspect someone does meet their maker, and not just because tonight’s episode — which airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC — is called “Life and Death.”

But the possibly-doomed character might not be who you would expect…

In the Season 3 cliffhanger, drug lord Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty) abducted LAPD officer Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) on the day of Angela’s wedding to public defender Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore).

ABC’s press release about the Season 4 premiere teases what happens next: “Officer [John] Nolan [Nathan Fillion] and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s.”

Spoilers ahead!

It’s an “all-hands-on-deck mobilization” as Season 4 picks up.

Mekia Cox in 'The Rookie'
Source: Raymond Liu/ABC

The Season 4 promo shows Wesley telling Angela’s police colleagues that La Fiera is holding her at a compound in Guatemala and that he’s planning to rescue her. And John, Wade (Richard T. Jones), Tim (Eric Winter), Lucy (Melissa O’Neil), and Nyla (Mekia Cox) vow to go with him.

“We move heaven and earth to protect our own,” Wade says in the teaser.

The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley recently told TV Insider to expect an “all-hands-on-deck mobilization” in the rescue effort. “This is a very personal attack on someone they care deeply about,” he added. “They will risk everything to get their friend back.”

Angela’s abduction is “not the end” for the character.

Alexi told TVLine, meanwhile, that La Fiera is not intending to kill Angela — not yet, anyway.

The abduction “felt like a way to bring people back” to the new season, the TV producer explained, before delving into La Fiera’s game plan.

“I don’t want to give it away, but she definitely [needs something from Angela],” the TV producer added. “This is not the end of Lopez, but an escalation in this dynamic that they’ve had for basically the whole season.”

Fans are worried that Jackson bites the proverbial bullet.

The rescue mission in Guatemala goes sideways in the Season 4 premiere, with John saying that there’s a “problem” and Tim announcing they’re going to “plan B.”

Even worse, we hear a call that there’s an officer down, and you can see black bands across Lucy and Wade’s police badges, indicating a member of the police force has died.

And now fans are fretting that the officer down is LAPD cop Jackson — last seen checking in on Angela before her abduction — especially because actor Titus Makin Jr. is nowhere to be found in the Season 4 promo or in the Season 4 poster.

“We. Need. Jackson,” one fan tweeted after ABC uploaded the new poster to Twitter. “Please tell us he is okay.”

Another viewer tweeted, “Stop. You guys are just playing, right? Just messing around? Funny joke, right? Right? Hello? PLEASE SHOW US JACKSON.”

