Logo
Home > Entertainment > Ozark
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in 'Ozark'
Source: Netflix

Season 4, Part 1 of 'Ozark' Dropped on Netflix in January 2022 — What About Season 4, Part 2?

By

Jan. 25 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

On June 30, 2020, Netflix announced its decision to renew the hit drama-thriller series Ozark for an extended final season.

Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the grand finale ever since, and Season 4, Part 1 certainly hinted at the spectacular drama that's bound to take place in Season 4, Part 2.

Article continues below advertisement

When will the last episodes of Ozark arrive on Netflix? Who will have the last laugh — Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) or Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera)?

Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde in 'Ozark'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Netflix has yet not revealed the release date of Season 4, Part 2 of 'Ozark.'

Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark arrived on Netflix on Jan. 21, 2022, providing fans with suspense and razor-sharp Ruthisms. Unfortunately, the release date of Season 4, Part 2 is not yet known. Some expect that the last seven episodes of the show will be released around April 2022. A few skeptics believe the last batch of episodes could drop on Netflix as late as 2023.

"I'm going to need the release date for Part 2 of Ozark because I'm boxing Part 1 off in two evenings," tweeted @GeorgeOakley.

"Just finished Season 4, Part 1. I'm not impressed that there isn’t a release date for Part 2? Need it now," tweeted @lisabellew27.

Article continues below advertisement
Ozark tweet
Source: Twitter

Season 4, Part 1 of 'Ozark' had some shocking revelations for fans.

After some back and forth with the FBI, Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) agrees to enter into a 10-year contract. Elsewhere, Ruth pledges to get revenge on Javi for the ruthless murder of her cousin, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan). In other words, expect some major drama to unfold in the forthcoming episodes.

Article continues below advertisement
Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in 'Ozark'
Source: Netflix

Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy shared a few details about the scene in which Wyatt is murdered, which ultimately sets Ruth off, in an interview with TVLine.

"It was so hard. That was something that evolved. It wasn’t the original plan," Chris said. "There aren’t very many sweet or pure souls on our show. And he is one. Also, I just love [actor] Charlie Tahan. Obviously, you separate the actor from the role, but [my instinct] is to want to protect Wyatt. So [killing him off] was really hard.

Article continues below advertisement

"For us, it was like, 'You know what? Even though it’s a really hard decision, we've got to do the thing that pushes Ruth to [her] most raw.' It was the only thing that could lay her bare. So we had to. If it was Season 2, we wouldn’t have done it," he added.

"I would not have wanted to be without Wyatt for that long. But knowing we were coming to the end — and what it could do to the dynamic for the final seven episodes — I knew it was the right decision."

Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark is available on Netflix now. Fingers crossed that Season 2 will arrive in the first half of 2022.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Tom Pelphrey's 'Ozark' Season 3 Character Adds to Marty and Wendy's Marital Strain

'Ozark's Madison Thompson Reveals That Season 3 Is All About Family Ties (EXCLUSIVE)

When Is 'Ozark' Season 3 Coming Out? The World Is Waiting

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.