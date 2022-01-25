Season 4, Part 1 of 'Ozark' Dropped on Netflix in January 2022 — What About Season 4, Part 2?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 25 2022, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
On June 30, 2020, Netflix announced its decision to renew the hit drama-thriller series Ozark for an extended final season.
Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the grand finale ever since, and Season 4, Part 1 certainly hinted at the spectacular drama that's bound to take place in Season 4, Part 2.
When will the last episodes of Ozark arrive on Netflix? Who will have the last laugh — Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) or Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera)?
Netflix has yet not revealed the release date of Season 4, Part 2 of 'Ozark.'
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark arrived on Netflix on Jan. 21, 2022, providing fans with suspense and razor-sharp Ruthisms. Unfortunately, the release date of Season 4, Part 2 is not yet known. Some expect that the last seven episodes of the show will be released around April 2022. A few skeptics believe the last batch of episodes could drop on Netflix as late as 2023.
"I'm going to need the release date for Part 2 of Ozark because I'm boxing Part 1 off in two evenings," tweeted @GeorgeOakley.
"Just finished Season 4, Part 1. I'm not impressed that there isn’t a release date for Part 2? Need it now," tweeted @lisabellew27.
Season 4, Part 1 of 'Ozark' had some shocking revelations for fans.
After some back and forth with the FBI, Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) agrees to enter into a 10-year contract. Elsewhere, Ruth pledges to get revenge on Javi for the ruthless murder of her cousin, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan). In other words, expect some major drama to unfold in the forthcoming episodes.
Ozark showrunner Chris Mundy shared a few details about the scene in which Wyatt is murdered, which ultimately sets Ruth off, in an interview with TVLine.
"It was so hard. That was something that evolved. It wasn’t the original plan," Chris said. "There aren’t very many sweet or pure souls on our show. And he is one. Also, I just love [actor] Charlie Tahan. Obviously, you separate the actor from the role, but [my instinct] is to want to protect Wyatt. So [killing him off] was really hard.
"For us, it was like, 'You know what? Even though it’s a really hard decision, we've got to do the thing that pushes Ruth to [her] most raw.' It was the only thing that could lay her bare. So we had to. If it was Season 2, we wouldn’t have done it," he added.
"I would not have wanted to be without Wyatt for that long. But knowing we were coming to the end — and what it could do to the dynamic for the final seven episodes — I knew it was the right decision."
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark is available on Netflix now. Fingers crossed that Season 2 will arrive in the first half of 2022.