Ruth Is Bound to Stir Things up in Season 4 of 'Ozark'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 25 2022, Published 10:23 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark.
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark premiered on Netflix on Jan. 21, 2022. Picking up shortly after the bloody Season 3 finale, the first episode shows us all the challenges money-laundering masterminds Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) have in store.
Already applauded for its fast-paced editing and exceptionally-written storylines, Season 4 of Ozark is bound to up the ante. What's next for Ruth?
Ruth makes a daring proclamation in Season 4, Part 1 of 'Ozark.' Will she die in Part 2?
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark marks a treacherous period for several characters, including Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), the heroin dealer who stubbornly refuses to give up her lucrative business venture, her new husband, Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), and many others.
Darlene and Wyatt are murdered in Season 4, Episode 7. But their shocking deaths are preceded by many casualties, including Sheriff John Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), a slightly too greedy driver named Brinkley Simmons, and Frank Cosgrove Sr (John Bedford Lloyd).
Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) makes it out of Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark alive. She does, however, pledge to avenge the murders of Darlene and Wyatt — which could yield complications down the line. Determined to teach Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) a lesson, Ruth is bound to come up against the Byrdes in Season 4, Part 2.
Unlike his uncle, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), who gets arrested in Season 4, Javi more or less manages to secure himself a life of comfort and freedom by agreeing to work in collaboration with the FBI. He has a 10-year government contract — but it doesn't look like Ruth will consider that an impediment in Season 4, Part 2.
"Who else is excited to see Ruth take out Javi Navarro?" tweeted @Vegaswinechick.
"With Wyatt dead, Ruth has lost the only member of her family she ever cared about. Now, she's out for Javi's blood, and I don't see her coming out of this alive," tweeted @U_rebelscum76.
Julia Garner cemented herself as an A-lister thanks, in part, for her exceptional portrayal of Ruth Langmore.
Often hailed as the breakout star of Ozark, Julia Garner has long held viewers under her sway. Her spot-on portrayal of headstrong, confident Ruth garnered her a loyal following — and it's easy to see why.
In 2020, Julia won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — but the award is far from the only accolade she earned for her impeccable portrayal of foul-mouthed, riposte-spewing Ruth. Fans are excited to see what she (and her character) will come up with next.
"Julia Garner’s performance as Ruth Langmore in Season 4 of Ozark was absolutely nothing short of amazing. The last five minutes of Episode 7 brought me to tears because of her outstanding acting," tweeted @CanadianMom79.
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark is available on Netflix now.