Who Killed Alex in ‘The Flight Attendant’? A RefresherBy Jamie Lerner
Apr. 26 2022, Published 9:40 a.m. ET
Now that the second season of The Flight Attendant is finally here, many of us have questions about what exactly happened in the first season. The Season 1 finale of the HBO Max series answered a lot of burning questions we had as we tried to figure out who killed Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) and how Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) got involved in all of it.
By the end of the first season, Cassie is already working on making amends with her best friend, Ani (Zosia Mamet), by going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. And her flight attendant buddy, Shane (Griffin Matthews), who is secretly a CIA agent, asks Cassie to think about becoming a human asset to the CIA. While The Flight Attendant Season 2 begins in a rosy world, many of us need a refresher on who killed Alex and how the Season 1 story rounds out.
The Season 1 finale of ‘The Flight Attendant’ explains who killed Alex Sokolov.
Throughout Season 1, after Cassie wakes up next to Alex Sokolov’s dead body, she spends the entire time trying to figure out who killed him in order to exonerate herself. In doing so, she finds evidence of corporate espionage and meets several assassins while dealing with her own alcoholism and dark inner secrets. But does she figure out who killed Alex? At first, we’re led to believe it’s Miranda (Michelle Gomez), but it turns out to be Felix (Colin Woodell).
Basically, both Miranda and Felix work for a shady Lionfish executive named Victor (Ritchie Coster) as assassins. Miranda lets slip to Alex that his family, who owns Unisphere, is doing some illegal business related to missile smuggling with Lionfish, so Alex decides to move $300 million from the Lionfish account to a secret offshore account instead.
Felix and Miranda are both involved in Alex’s murder in ‘The Flight Attendant.’
Angered by this, Victor hires Felix to get the offshore account information and then kill Alex, which he does by dressing as a room service attendant and serving extremely strong — perhaps drugged — drinks to both Alex and Cassie.
Felix then frames Cassie for Alex’s murder. But what Felix doesn’t realize is that the information in the offshore account is hidden, so he continues to follow Cassie to find the info. He even poses as “Buckley,” and the two have a one-night stand.
By the end of Season 1, Cassie and Miranda decide to work together after Cassie uncovers the fact that Miranda is now on Victor’s hit list since creating this mess with Alex.
But their plan gets foiled when Miranda confronts Victor, and Cassie is almost killed by Felix. Luckily, Shane saves her, which leads us into Cassie’s new chaotic murder mystery of Season 2.
New episodes of The Flight Attendant drop every Thursday on HBO Max.