Does Max Die in 'The Flight Attendant'? — A Season 1 RecapBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 21 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Season 2 of The Flight Attendant kicked off with a two-parter on April 21, 2022, offering a glimpse into Cassie Bowden's (Kaley Cuoco) latest trials and tribulations.
The first season of the HBO Max thriller captures the sassy flight attendant's manic quest to solve businessman Alex Sokolov's (Michiel Huisman) mysterious murder — which occurred on the night of their date. But things in Season 1 are equally twisted for side characters Max (Deniz Akdeniz) and Annie Mouradian (Zosia Mamet).
Does Max die in 'The Flight Attendant'?
Season 1 of The Flight Attendant throws just about every character into the deep end. Take Max, Annie's not-quite-boyfriend, who almost loses his life while on a mission to help Cassie.
In Season 1, Episode 5, Max embarks on an adventure to help Cassie carry out a break-in, do some next-level sleuthing, and dig up further details on the circumstances surrounding Alex's passing. The endeavor doesn't quite yield the desired results.
At one point in Season 1, Episode 5, Miranda Croft (Michelle Gomez) gets brought in. She manages to get into Alex's computer, only to wreck the whole thing. Cassie and Max change tack, heading over to the Lionfish warehouse to hack into the servers.
Things soon take a turn for the worse. Cassie and Max are left with no choice but to run for their lives. Max gets hit by a car soon after they make it out of the warehouse. Fortunately for fans, however, he survives. But Max's accident drives a wedge between Cassie and Annie.
Max reappears in Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant.'
Season 2 finds Cassie enjoying a new stage in her life. Not only has she quit drinking, but she also has a new boyfriend. Having made significant changes to her lifestyle, she is ready and eager to keep her CIA side-hustle while continuing to work as a flight attendant.
But Cassie is far from the only character in The Flight Attendant whose life has seen significant improvements. Take Annie, the genius lawyer whose life Cassie almost wrecked in Season 1.
In Season 2, Annie and Max are still dating. In fact, if an engagement ring is anything to go by, they might be about to dial things up a notch. It's quite the change from Season 1, when Annie insisted she hated labels too much to call Max her boyfriend. Needless to add, Annie and Max continue to help Cassie — occasionally exacerbating the extent of the havoc she causes.
Max survives the Season 2 premiere of 'The Flight Attendant.'
Max heroically soldiers through the mind-blowing events captured in the Season 2 premiere of The Flight Attendant. It's uncertain what the forthcoming episodes might hold for the fan-favorite character, however.
New episodes of The Flight Attendant become available on HBO Max every Thursday.