Season 2 of The Flight Attendant kicked off with a two-parter on April 21, 2022, offering a glimpse into Cassie Bowden's (Kaley Cuoco) latest trials and tribulations.

The first season of the HBO Max thriller captures the sassy flight attendant's manic quest to solve businessman Alex Sokolov's (Michiel Huisman) mysterious murder — which occurred on the night of their date. But things in Season 1 are equally twisted for side characters Max (Deniz Akdeniz) and Annie Mouradian (Zosia Mamet).